Saitama: Man killed parents in failed murder-suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after the bodies of his parents were found in the town of Moroyama in a case that appears to have been a failed murder-suicide, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 2).

On Thursday, police working off a telephone tip entered the residence, located in the Maekubominami area, and found the body of Shigeo Sasaki, 74, on the second floor. The body of his wife, 74, was discovered on the first floor.

Police subsequently arrested Mitsuo Sasaki, of no know occupation, on suspicion of murder over the death of his father. He admits to the allegations, according to police. He also admits to killing his mother.

According to police, all three persons lived in the residence. Shigeo committed the crime at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

At around 1:00 p.m. on the following day, the suspect telephoned police to report the matter. During the call, he said he killed his parents and attempted to take his own life.