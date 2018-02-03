Fukuoka: Cops continue to monitor soapland bathhouses; 3 arrested for prostitution

FUKUOKA (TR) – Authorities are continuing to monitor soapland bathhouses operating in the Nakasu entertainment area of Fukuoka City.

Following concerns raised last year about fire safety, Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Tuesday announced the bust a soapland business on suspicion of fostering prostitution, reports the Nishi Nippon Shimbun (Jan. 30).

On January 5, three employees of the unnamed soapland, including the 30-year-old male manager, allegedly provided a venue for a female employee to engage in sex with a male customer in exchange for money, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

The bust coincides with an order that bathhouses in the area rectify any problems related to fire safety, an issue raised after a fire at a soapland in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture on December 5 killed 11 people.

On December 18, a total of 12 city fire officials working in three groups searched 11 bathhouses in Nakasu to ensure that the establishments have proper fire-fighting equipment, including fire extinguishers, and established evacuation routes and plans in place, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 18, 2017).

Operators of bathhouses found with violations were requested to submit oral and written plans to remedy such problems. Officials planned to conduct inspections again in late January and early February.