Osaka cops raid illegal casino in Minami that likely funded organized crime

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a casino operating illegally in the Minami entertainment district of Chuo Ward that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 1).

On Wednesday night, officers entered baccarat parlor Upside, located in the Higashi Shinsaibashi area, and arrested Masaomi Tashiro, the 44-year-old manager, and 15 other employees on suspicion of operating an illegal gambling hall.

According to police, the parlor accepted wagers of between 1,000 yen and 1 million yen from an average of 10 customers per day on three baccarat tables. Between October and December of last year, the club failed to pay a portion of winnings to some gamblers.

Police also arrested five customers, aged between 22 and 37, who were present at the time of the raid.

Since April of last year, the parlor accumulated 150 million yen in revenue, police said.

To prevent a bust by police, the parlor was outfitted with a heavy steel door. Customers were admitted only if they registered beforehand. A security camera system monitored the faces of persons entering the parlor.

Police suspect that the parlor was used to fund a criminal syndicate.