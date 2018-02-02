Fukushima man ‘seeking death penalty’ admits to trying to kill female sex worker

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempted to kill a female sex worker at his residence in Aizuwakamatsu City on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 1).

On Thursday night, Kazuya Sase, of no known occupation, allegedly strangled the woman, a 22-year-old employee at a fuzoku (commercial sex) business, after summoning her to his residence, located in the Omachi area.

Sase, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to kill a person because I am seeking the death penalty,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Sase was not acquainted with the victim, who managed to escape the apartment after she resisted the attack. She then contacted police.