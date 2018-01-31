Kanagawa cops raid illegal Kawasaki baccarat casino

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Tuesday raided a casino operating illegally in Kawasaki City, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 31).

At just past 1:00 a.m., police entered baccarat parlor Queen, located in the Higashidacho area, and arrested three employees, including 37-year-old manager Ryosuke Kuniyoshi, on suspicion of operating an illegal gambling hall.

All three suspects admit to the allegations, according to police. Two customers present at the time of the raid are expected to be sent to prosecutors.

The 24-hour operation had more than 30 employees, police said. On average day, the casino provided wagering to approximately 40 customers.

To prevent against a bust, the operation utilized a double-door entrance to monitor customers coming and going and a security system that included 5 surveillance cameras.

Police made the bust after receiving an anonymous tip. The operation is believed to have accumulated about 480 million yen in revenue over the past four months, police said.