Tokyo: Yakuza re-arrested in extortion of street tout in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested an organized crime member currently in custody over the extortion of a street tout for sex businesses last year for participation in a similar incident, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 29).

In applying the fresh charges, police arrested Atsushi Kawano, a 42-year-old member of the Kokusui-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, for allegedly demanding payment of 150,000 yen while threatening a male street tout for restaurants in entertainment district in Taito and Toshima wards.

“I suspect you feel at ease in stealing while on another person’s turf,” the suspect reportedly threatened.

Kawano, who has been accused of extortion, denies the allegations. “I never threatened the victim, nor did I demand money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Earlier this month, police originally arrested Kawano for allegedly attempting to extort another street tout operating in the same area.