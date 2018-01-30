TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Katsushika Ward last year, a crime he admits to committing due to debt, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 30).

Early on December 7, Masatomo Endo entered an outlet of Family Mart in the Minamimizumoto area while brandishing a crowbar. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly told a 31-year-old male clerk.

When the clerk did not oblige the request and waved a wooden pole, Endo fled the scene empty-handed.

Endo, who has been accused of attempted robbery, admits to the allegations. “I did it due to debt to loan sharks,” the suspext was quoted by the Kameari Police Station, according to TV Asahi (Jan. 30).

According to police, Endo retrieved the crowbar from his residence prior to committing the crime. The suspect became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.