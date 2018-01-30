Osaka: Ex-pro boxer arrested in purse-snatching incident

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a former professional boxer, who is already in custody over a traffic accident, for allegedly stealing a purse from an elderly woman earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 29).

On the night of January 4, Kenbun Torres, 30, allegedly used a vehicle to come up from behind the woman, 72, as she pedaled a bicycle on a road in Osaka and steal the bag containing 26,000 yen in cash.

Torres, who has been accused of theft, told police he did not wish to discuss the matter.

Torres was first arrested after a chase ended with his vehicle ramming into a police car on January 25. On a road in Yodogawa Ward that night, the suspect fled after officers in the squad car ordered him to stop.

Upon reaching JR Osaka Station, Torres slammed the van into the side of the squad car. Officers subsequently arrested him on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

Before the 2.6-kilometer chase began, officers attempted to question Torres because his vehicle was believed to have been used in a purse-snatching incident.

The World Boxing Council once ranked Torres eighth in the bantam-weight division. The native of Mexico made his debut in 2003. According to BoxRec, his last fight ended in a loss to Jesus Galicia in Mexico in March of last year.