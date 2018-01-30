Miyagi: Australian distributed cocaine to 6 overseas students at Tohoku University

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police on Monday announced the arrest of six foreign exchange students from Tohoku University for allegedly receiving cocaine last year from a seventh student who was previously arrested on separate drug charges, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 29).

Between November 25 and December 3, the six students, including a 21-year-old woman from New Zealand and four men from Switzerland (aged 25), Sweden (23), the Philippines (20) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (26), each received a small amount of cocaine from another Australian national, 20, at no charge at either a dormitory in Sendai’s Aoba Ward or a night club.

All of the six suspects, who have been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admit to the allegations. Three of the suspects have not been prosecuted in the case with the charges remaining on their files, police said. According to TV Asahi (Jan. 30), five of the six students admitted to using the cocaine during questioning.

On December 6, police arrested the 20-year-old Australian national for allegedly receiving 0.98 grams of heroin (with a street value of approximately 30,000 yen) and 6.99 grams of MDMA (28,000 yen), which is also known as Ecstasy, at the dormitory via international mail.

During a search of the 20-year-old Australian’s room, police found 6.5 grams of cocaine and 0.07 grams of heroin.

In a statement posted on the web site of Tohoku University, the school said that it is seeking to learn the facts of the case through the results of the police investigation. “We will strive to strengthen our criteria for accepting international students while also providing education about prohibited drugs.”