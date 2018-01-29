Tochigi: Ex-employee of pachinko parlor nabbed in ¥6.5 million theft

in Oyama City
Tochigi police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged theft of 6.5 million yen from a pachinko parlor in Oyama City where he was employed (Twitter)

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old former employee of a pachinko parlor in Oyama City over the theft of 6.5 million yen from the parlor earlier this month, reports TBS News (Jan. 29).

In the early morning hours of January 9, Kenichi Morita, who was an employee at the time, allegedly took about 6.5 million yen in cash from a safe in the office.

At the time of the incident, Morita was closing the parlor. The following day, he did not appear for work and dropped out of contact.

At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, police apprehended Morita in a supermarket parking lot in Oyama. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.

