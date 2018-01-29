Osaka: Corpses of elderly woman, son found in Izumisano residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpses of an elderly woman and her son in their residence in Izumisano City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 29).

At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a neighbor found the front door of the residence unlocked. Sensing something was wrong, he entered and found the bodies in a room on the first floor of the residence, located in the Nakasho area.

The bodies, both found lying face-up, did not exhibit any external wounds, according to the Izumisano Police Station. The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Both persons were wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts. The body of the son was covered by a futon.

The results of autopsies will be used to determine the causes of death, police said.