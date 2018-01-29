Okinawa: U.S. Marine accused of assaulting hotel employee

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old member of the U.S. Marine Corps who had been drinking over the alleged assault of a hotel employee in the town of Chatan on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 28).

At 10:35 p.m., James Edward Cliff III, a sergeant stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan City, allegedly beat the male employee, 28, in the head.

The employee was not hurt in the incident, according to police.

Prior to the incident, Cliff, who was intoxicated at the time, entered the lobby of the hotel despite not being a guest, police said. The incident took place after the employee asked the suspect to leave.