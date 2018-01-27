Tokyo: Man, 50, suspected in several arson cases in Hino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man who is suspected in several arson incidents in Hino City this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 26).

At around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Yohei Hara, a resident of Hino, allegedly tossed a burning plastic bag into a trash bucket along a passageway of a candy factory in the Takahata area.

The fire subsequently burned itself out, according to the Hino Police Station.

About one hour later, an officer on patrol who was tipped off about the fire apprehended Hara. The suspect was found to be in possession of cigarette lighter.

Police investigating whether Hara was behind four other fires started under suspicious circumstances earlier this month.