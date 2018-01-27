Tokyo: Gang of 3 kidnaps Shibuya man after robbing him of ¥40 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a man in Shibuya Ward was kidnapped after being robbed of 40 million yen by three men early on Saturday, reports Sankei Sports (Jan. 27).

At around 3:00 a.m., the three perpetrators used metal bats to attack the male occupant of the residence upon his return home, according to the Yoyogi Police Station. After opening a safe, the trio snatched what the man said was about 40 million yen in cash.

The three then abducted the man in his own van. However, he was later released after they traveled into the jurisdiction of the Tokyo Wangan Police Station in Minato Ward. The man alerted police about the incident at around 4:00 a.m.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s family was away, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the three men on suspicion of robbery.