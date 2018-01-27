Tokyo cops nab man, 31, over robbery of taxi driver in Shinagawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who is alleged to have slightly injured a male taxi driver with a knife during a robbery in Shinagawa Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 25).

At around 12:30 p.m. on December 5, Yoshitaka Kikuchi boarded the taxi and traveled for about 1 kilometer to the front of JR Osaki Station before wielding the knife. “Give me money,” the suspect reportedly said to the 69-year-old male driver.

When the driver responded that he did not have any, the suspect slashed the middle finger of his left hand before fleeing without paying the fare of 970 yen.

Kikuchi, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I was troubled by money, and I didn’t know what else to do,” the suspect was quoted.

Police apprehended the suspect after an examination of dashboard camera footage from the cab.