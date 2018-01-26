Tokyo: Man, 26, nabbed in attempted swindle of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the attempted swindle of 1 million yen from a woman in Koto Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 25).

On Tuesday, the woman, 61, was told on the telephone by someone posing as her son that he needed 1 million yen in cash after the theft of a work bag at a hospital.

After contacting the wife of her son, the woman became suspicious and alerted police, who apprehended Yuji Kumano upon his arrival at her residence to collect the money the following day.

Kumano, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I came to pick up a bag, but I didn’t know the conten,” the suspect was quoted. “I did it after seeing an opportunity on the internet for a high-paying, part-time job.”

Police believe Kumano is a subordinate member of a fraud ring that carries out such scams routinely.