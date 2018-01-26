Tokyo: Chinese woman accused of running hooker ring from UR residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week busted an alleged prostitution ring operated by a female Chinese national inside a municipally managed residence in Katsushika Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 22).

On January 19, police accused Guo Hongping, the 39-year-old manager of the operation, and one other Chinese woman of providing sexual services inside the residence in violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Both suspects deny the allegations, saying that sex-related services were not provided.

According to police, the operation solicited male customers to what was said to be a massage parlor via the internet.

Since September of last year, the business accumulated an average of 200,000 yen in sales each month, police said.

The residence is within the Urban Renaissance administrative corporation, which operates under the national government.