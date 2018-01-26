Osaka: Ring pirated ‘Godzilla’ DVDs, illegal porn

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a sales operation in Yao City over the alleged sale of illegal DVDs, including for the most recent Godzilla film, reports NHK (Jan. 25).

On Wednesday, police searched nine locations in Yao and Osaka cities, seizing 90,000 illegal DVDs whose content included pirated films and adult video productions in which genitalia is not properly censored.

Police have also arrested the manager of the operation, 58-year-old Korean national Park Cheolnam, and eight persons on suspicion of violating the Copyright Act.

Park, whose home was among the locations raided by police, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspects allegedly mailed 8 pirated copies of “Shin Godzilla” to customers in September of last year.