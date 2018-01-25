Tokyo doctor accused of injecting mistress with stimulant drugs not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 35-year-old doctor formerly on staff at a hospital in Meguro Ward for allegedly injecting his mistress with stimulant drugs last year, reports NHK (Jan. 24).

On December 21, Yushi Nemoto, a doctor once on staff at Toho University Medical Center Ohashi Hospital, allegedly used a syringe to inject kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, into a woman, aged in her 20s, with whom he was engaged in an extra-marital affair at a residence in Shibuya Ward.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Nemoto. A reason for the non-prosecution was not given.

The matter came to light when the woman lodged a complaint with police. She said Nemoto physically abused her and likely injected her while she slept.

After the incident, the whereabouts of Nemoto became unknown. However, the suspect surrendered to police on January 2. An examination of his urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, according to the Yoyogi Police Station.

Police later seized the syringe that is believed to have been used to inject the woman from the residence of the suspect.

Nemoto was employed in a respiratory department at the hospital. He retired form his post in late December, according to the hospital.