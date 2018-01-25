Fukuoka: Girl suffers broken feet after 3 teens coerce her to leap from bridge

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested three teenagers for allegedly coercing a 16-year-old girl to jump off a bridge in Kurume City, resulting in fractures to her feet, reports TBS News (Jan. 24).

At around 2 a.m. on January 5, two boys, aged 16 and 19, and a 15-year-old girl allegedly coerced the girl to jump from the pedestrian bridge, located in front of Nishitetsu Kurume Station, and onto the ground below, a drop of 6 meters.

The girl suffered broken bones in both of her heels, according to police.

The younger sister of the victim and the 15-year-old girl had experienced problems related to money, police said. On the day of the incident, the 15-year-old girl summoned the victim in place of her sister.

In committing the crime, the three suspects reportedly threatened the girl, saying that they would harm her family. “Helplessly, I jumped off,” the girl said.

Police apprehended the suspects after receiving a report from a witness.