Tokyo: Bosozoku members threatened to sell man’s internal organs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three members of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged robbery and assault of a male Chinese exchange student in Toshima Ward last year. In the incident, the members threatened to sell the victim’s internal, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 23).

Between the night of February 6, 2017 and the following morning, three members of Chinese Dragon, including Zhang Xiaosong, 21, and Han Yun, 27, allegedly beat the head of the student, aged in his 30s, while holding a knife up to him inside a karaoke parlor in the Nishi Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward.

The suspects also allegedly stole 550,000 yen in cash and the victim’s bank cards. “Prepare one million yen,” one of the suspects reportedly said during the crime. “We’ll give it back when we’re ready. If not, I will sell off your internal organs.”

Han, who is already under prosecution for another robbery resulting in injury, denies the allegations. “I didn’t take any money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Including the three latest arrests, police have arrested 24 members of Chinese Dragon for 11 robberies and incidents resulting in injury that have taken place between January of last year and September.

Came to Japan after the end of World War II

The core membership of Chinese Dragon, based in Ikebukuro, is comprised of second- and third-generation returnees from China who came to Japan after the end of World War II.

Law enforcement had long viewed Chinese Dragon, along with Kento Rengo, as bosozoku biker gangs. However, starting in 2013 the National Police Agency began classifying bosozoku gangs as “pseudo-yakuza” groups to better reflect the true state of their activities.