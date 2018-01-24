Kanagawa: Man, 20, accused of using flamethrower at Yokosuka park

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have sent a 20-year-old man to prosecutors over the alleged use of a flamethrower at a park in Yokosuka City last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 23).

On August 12 and September 24, the man, a temporary worker living in Yokosuka, allegedly fired the flamethrower inside in the park, located in the Kugocho area.

According to the Yokosuka Police Station, the iron and aluminum weapon, measuring 50 centimeters in length and weighing 3 kilograms, has a range of two meters. The suspect built it himself after purchasing materials at a home center.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating the Minor Offenses Act regarding abuse of fire, admits to the allegations.

“I wanted to display [the weapon] to many people and boast about it,” the suspect was quoted. “I was thinking about upping its performance and selling it online.”

The matter emerged after the suspect posted video footage of him using the flamethrower at the park on video-sharing site YouTube.