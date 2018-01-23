Tochigi: Man, 44, kidnapped high school girl he met online

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a school girl he met online, reports NHK (Jan. 22).

On around January 20, Koji Okohara, a resident of Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, allegedly brought the girl, a first-year student living in Tochigi, to his residence without the permission of her guardians and while knowing she was a minor.

According to police, the father of the girl lodged a report with police after she went missing. Police later located her at the residence of Okohara, whom she met via a social-networking service. The girl was not hurt in the incident.

On the morning of January 20, the girl left behind a letter at her residence that read, “I am struggling with my studies and friendships so I am running away.” The girl had sent bags to the residence of Okohara.

During questioning, Okohara admitted to the allegations. Police are now attempting to determine his motive for the crime.