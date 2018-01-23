Chiba: Gangster suspected in ¥100 million extortion of pachinko parlor

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member and his son over the suspected extortion of 100 million yen from the manager of pachinko parlors in Matsudo City, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 22)

On Saturday, Norio Kamiya, a 69-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and his son, 28-year-old Yuki, allegedly attempted to collect 600,000 yen in cash from the 59-year-old manager of the parlors inside the office of a real estate firm.

Kamiya and his son, who have been accused of attempted extortion, have not commented on the allegations, according to police. They were arrested on Sunday.

The payment is termed mikajimeryo, or “protection money.” According to police, the suspects are believed to have collected at least 100 million yen in such payments from the manager since 2004.

Police are investigating whether the suspects used similar tactics to extort other businesses, including restaurants.