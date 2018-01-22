Saitama: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 bodies found in Soka residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies likely belonging to an elderly man and his son in their residence Soka City on Friday, reports TBS News (Jan. 20).

At around 2:30 p.m., an employee of a financial institution arrived at the residence, located in the Hikawacho area, and found both bodies.

According to police, the body likely belonging to the elderly man, aged in his 80s, was found collapsed atop a futon inside a room with no external wounds. Meanwhile, the body believed to belong to his son, aged in his 40s, was discovered hanged.

According to police, both persons are believed to have died about one week before the discovery. There were no signs of forced entry.

Both bodies will undergo autopsies, police said.