Kanagawa: Boy, 18, accused of stabbing father to death in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy over the fatal stabbing of father at their residence in Yokohama on Saturday, reports (Jan. 21).

At around 7:40 p.m., the boy allegedly used a knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to fatally stab his father, a 44-year-old company employee, in the chest at the residence, located in Kanazawa Ward.

The boy, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “I stabbed [him], but I did not intend to kill [him] the suspect was quoted by police, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 21).

The suspect lived at the residence with his father, mother and two siblings. After the incident, the woman alerted police that her husband had been stabbed. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

The suspect told police that the incident took place after his father became violent. “I tried to stop my father, but I couldn’t control my own strength after I got the knife from the kitchen,” the suspect was quoted.