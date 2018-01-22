Kagoshima: Boy, 15, accused of stabbing high school girl

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have have arrested a 15-year-old boy over the stabbing of a high school girl in a park in Kagoshima City earlier this month, reports NHK (Jan. 20).

At around 1:15 p.m. on January 7, the boy, a middle school student living in Kagoshima Prefecture, is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the girl, 16, in Fureai Park, located in Shoyodaicho.

Officers arriving at the scene found the girl seated on the ground with stab wounds to her chest and other locations of her body. The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The boy, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

The boy and the victim are not acquainted. The suspect surfaced as a person of interest police examined security camera footage and conducted interviews with witnesses, according to police.

The boy was taken in for questioning after he was found to have purchased a knife before following around a woman.