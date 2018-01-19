Tetsuya Komuro announces retirement from music biz amid adultery speculation

TOKYO (TR) – Music producer Tetsuya Komuro announced his resignation from the industry on Friday, a revelation that comes one day after a tabloid claimed he was engaged in an extra-marital affair.

At a press conference held in the capital, Komoro, 59, who is married to singer Keiko, offered an apology to his wife, fans, staff members and affected parties over any trouble he might have caused while saying he is ending his career in music, according to Nikkan Sports (Jan. 19).

The day before, the January 25 issue of Shukan Bunshun hit newsstands. A report in the magazine claimed that the producer visited the residence of a woman in Tokyo in December. He also allegedly met her at a hotel in the capital this month.

In the caption of a photograph showing Komoro with his black Mercedes Benz sedan outside a hotel, the magazine claims that the producer’s mistress uses the vehicle when he is not present.

During an interview with Bunshun, Komoro denied that a sexual relationship exists between him and the woman.

Komoro is credited with being a pioneer of Japanese dance music. After making his debut as a keyboardist in 1979, he rose to prominence in the 1990s as a producer for such solo artists as Namie Amuro (“Can You Celebrate?”), Ami Suzuki and Tomomi Kahala. Recordings he has produced are believed to have sold an estimated 170 million units.

Komoro’s own bands, including TM Network and Globe, also achieved success. The self-titled debut of Globe in 1996 sold 4 million copies. Two years later, Globe’s “Wanna Be A Dreammaker” received the Grand Prix at the 40th Japan Record Awards. In 2002, he married 45-year-old Keiko, who is the main vocalist in Globe.

Arrest

In 2008, Komuro was arrested for defrauding a company president in Ashiya City, Hyogo Prefecture out of 500 million yen by selling the copyrights to 806 songs that he had written but was not the owner. Record label Avex later settled the matter with the victim.

In October of 2011, Komoro suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, necessitating constant care by Keiko. His alleged mistress is a nurse whom he met several years ago. Their relationship began in late 2017, according to the magazine.

Last summer, Komuro formed the band Pandora along with producer Daisuke Asakura. According to a press release, the group was formed in an effort to examine what the future holds for digital music.