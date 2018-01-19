Kanagawa: Man, 45, tells police ex-yakuza gave him pistol

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and a former organized crime member over the possession of a pistol in Kawasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 19).

At around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Kentaro Yabe arrived at the Saiwai Police Station carrying the revolver. During questioning, he told police that he received the weapon from Takashi Takayama, a former member of the Sumiysohi-kai.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admit to the allegations.

According to police, Takayama passed the pistol to Yabe in November, 2016. “It is dangerous for me to hold this, so please take it,” Takayama reportedly said. Yabe then used a spoon to bury the weapon in a hole to conceal it near the entrance of his residence in Saiwai Ward.

The pistol is a model by Brazilian manufacturer Taurus Armas, police said. Police are now attempting to determine how the suspects obtained the weapon.