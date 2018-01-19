Ex-employee of convenience store in Ogasawara accused in theft

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of a convenience store for the the theft of 1 million yen from the store in the island village of Ogasawara, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 18).

In August, Satoaki Imashiro, 39, allegedly trespassed into the outlet, located on the island of Chichijima, while it was closed by breaking a window and stole 1 million yen in cash from a register.

Imashiro, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations, telling police he was burdened by debt. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Imashiro was working at the store at the time of the incident. The suspect surfaced as a person of interest after he disappeared. A search of his residence revealed stolen items from the store.

There were two reports of theft in Ogasawara last year. Police are examining whether Imashiro was behind the other incident.