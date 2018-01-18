TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who admits to spitting and throwing urine on dozens women in Adachi Ward and nearby over the past six years, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 18).

On the morning of December 26, Masanari Doto, of no known occupation, used a bicycle to approach a woman, aged in her 20s, as she walked in the opposite direction on a road in the Shimane area of the ward and spit on her head and right hand.

Doto, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Nishiarai Police Station. “Additionally, I’ve carried a coffee can containing my own urine and splashed women and children,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Doto became a person of interest for police after he was seen pedaling a bicycle near the crime scene in security camera footage.

The suspect estimates that he has committed the same crime about 50 times in Adachi and Suginami wards since January of 2012. “I have a complex toward women,” he said. “I wanted them to turn around.”

In some cases, he touched the bodies of the victims and kissed them, police said.

Since May of last year, the police station has received 14 reports by women who said they have been spit on or splashed with urine.