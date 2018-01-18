Fire alarm leads Tokyo cops to marijuana grow house

TOKYO (TR) – A triggered fire alarm led Tokyo Metropolitan Police to a marijuana grow house in Bunkyo Ward last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 17).

In April, police responding to the alert at the residence of Yuichiro Inoue, 41, found him to be in possession of 2.55 kilograms of dried marijuana and 73 cannabis plants in pots.

The contraband has an estimated street value of 21 million yen, police said.

Inoue, who has been accused of possession and cultivation of marijuana, admits to the allegations, according to police.

The residence was outfitted such that a pipe network fed water to the plants, police said.

Police are now investigating whether Inoue had accomplices in the operation.