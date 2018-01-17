Tokyo: Suspected children’s underwear thief found with 1,000 pairs in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old male temporary worker who is believed to have been behind 300 thefts of children’s underwear in the Kanto area, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

On December 6, Takeshi Ogihara, a resident of Toda City, Saitama, allegedly trespassed into a private home in the town of Miyoshi, Saitama and 5 pairs of children’s underwear, valued at around 1,000 yen in total, and 21,000 yen in cash.

“I used the money for food expenses,” the suspect was quoted by Tokyo’s Takaido Police Station in admitting to the allegations. “The underwear was for my own enjoyment.”

According to police, a search of the residence of Ogihara and other locations connected to him resulted in the discovery of 1,000 pairs of children’s underwear and swimsuits and 3 million yen in cash.

Police suspect the items and cash were stolen in about 300 incidents that took place in Saitama Prefecture and Tokyo.

“I have an interest in children,” the suspect said. “I started [carrying out the crimes] about 10 years ago.”