Tokyo: Elderly man arrives at police station to say he strangled his daughter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elderly man for allegedly strangling his daughter to death at their residence in Nerima Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

On Monday morning, Kohei Masuda allegedly used a scarf to strangle his daughter, 37-year-old Emiko, to death at the residence, located in the Toyotamanaka area.

“Due to emotional instability, I was pessimistic about my daughter’s future,” the suspect was quoted by the Nerima Police Station.

According to police, Masuda lives at the residence with his wife, 67, who was at work during the incident, and Emiko. After the incident, the suspect visited the police station to report the crime.

Officers arriving at the residence found the body of Emiko collapsed inside. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Since December, Emiko had consulted with police on several occasions regarding money-related problems with acquaintances and persons at her workplace.