TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old son at a restaurant in Minato Ward on an evening last week while she went out, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

At just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Fukure Miyoshi, a resident of Hanyu City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly left the boy at a Turkish kebab stand in the Roppongi entertainment district while she went drinking at a bar at a separate location.

Miyoshi, who has been accused of abandoning of a child, denies the allegations. “Leaving [him] behind was not my intention,” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

According to police, a restaurant employee found the boy crying on a footpath near the eatery at around 11:30 p.m. and alerted police. The temperature outside was 1.8 degrees Centigrade at the time.

A police officer later found Miyoshi drunk on a road about 100 meters away. “I don’t need a child,” she reportedly said at the time. “I want to play around.”