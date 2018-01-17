OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested the manager of a restaurant in Izumiotsu City and two others for allegedly abusing and injuring a 35-year-old male employee by firing toothpicks at his face and burning him over an extended period last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 11).

Between July and October, Masao Mukai, the 42-year-old owner of yakiniku restaurant Gyu Gyu, his wife, 26-year-old Misaki, and manager Yuki Misonoo, 25, allegedly shot dozens of toothpicks into the face, buttocks and thigh of the victim with a small crossbow.

They also bound his wrists with wire while stuffing paper up his nose that was set ablaze, repeatedly beat him in the head with a block of timber and scalded him with boiling water.

“They used pliers to remove my tooth,” the victim told police.

Mukai, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “He embezzled money from the restaurant, and his work attitude was bad,” the suspect was quoted. “So we acted violently.”

The alleged abuse took place while the restaurant was closed. Photographs on the smartphones of the suspects showed toothpicks protruding from the face of the victim. Video footage chronicled the abuse.

Crossbow fires toothpicks at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour

Mukai told police that he bought the crossbow, which is 10 centimeters long and 12 centimeters wide, on an internet site. According to testing conducted by police, the toy can shoot the toothpicks at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The matter emerged when the family of the victim consulted with police. The victim has already resigned from his post at the restaurant.