Tokyo: Man, 31, found growing marijuana in Adachi residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who was found with a couple dozen marijuana plants in his residence in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (Jan. 15).

During a search of the residence, police found more than 20 marijuana plants in pots in the residence of Yoshifumi Kawashima.

Kawashima was subsequently arrested over the alleged possession of 10 grams of dried marijuana. “I have marijuana in my place for my own smoking,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating the suspect over the cultivation of the illegal drug.