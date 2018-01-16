Osaka: Male electrician in wig and tights molested woman

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male electrician who disguised himself in women’s clothing before allegedly molesting a woman at an apartment building in Hirakata City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 11).

At around 3:25 a.m. on May 3, Katsunori Kurogawa, 47, grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind inside a stairwell of the apartment building where she lives and knocked her down.

“Don’t make a sound or I’ll kill you,” he then reportedly threatened before fondling her chest and other areas of her body.

Kurogawa, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Hirakata Police Station. He was sent to prosecutors on January 11.

Kurokawa was not acquainted with the victim. Prior to the incident, the suspect was loitering near the residence while wearing a women’s wig, short pants and black tights. After spotting the victim, he followed her inside the building.

The matter came to light when the woman lodged a complaint with police on the day of the incident. Kurokawa surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the building.