Tokyo: Man robbed Shinjuku pawnshop because he ‘couldn’t pay rent’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who has admitting to robbing of an outlet of pawnshop chain Daikokuya in Shinjuku Ward last month in order to cover living expenses, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

At 6:20 p.m. on December 19, Akihiro Kondo entered the fourth floor of the outlet, located near JR Shinjuku Station, and thrust a knife with a 10-centimeter-long blade before a 41-year-old male clerk. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened.

Kondo then fled the store by heading down the stairs after obtaining about 920,000 yen in cash. The employee was not injured in the incident.

Kondo, who has been accused of robbery, admits to the allegations. “I have debt, and I couldn’t pay rent,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police apprehended Kondo after examining security camera footage in the store, which showed the suspect inside on three occasions over a two-month period before the incident.

Daikokuya is one of the largest pawnshop chains in the nation. It specializes in wristwatches, brand handbags and jewelry.