SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a vehicle in the town of Aisho on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 14).

At around 1:45 p.m., a local resident found the car stopped on vacant land along a forest road in the Matsuoji area

According to the Higashi Omi Police Station, the body of the man was in the driver’s seat while that of the woman was beside him. Based a driver’s license found at the scene, the man is believed to be aged in his 20s. Both persons are believed to have died several days before the discovery.

Burned charcoal briquettes were also found in the back seat, and the windows had been taped shut from the inside. A will was not found, police said.

Though it is believed that the persons took their lives intentionally, the causes of death are under investigation, police said.