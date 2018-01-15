Osaka: Woman, 77, accused of stabbing husband to death

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 77-year-old woman over the stabbing death of her husband in Kishiwada City last week, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 13).

At around noon on Friday, a person telephoned emergency services to report that their mother “appeared to have stabbed my father” at the residence, located in the Kamimatsucho area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the body of Asao Kunisada, 79, atop a futon with about 10 stab wounds to primarily his upper body. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police subsequently arrested Kunisada’s wife, Keiko, on suspicion of murder. “My husband and I got into a fight and I flew into a rage,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect and victim share the residence. Police are now attempting to determine a motive for the crime.