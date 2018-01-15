Hiroshima: Man arrested after random stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a stabbing incident in Hiroshima City on Sunday left one man dead and another injured, reports the Sankei Shimbum (Jan. 15).

At around 10:15 p.m., Go Takahashi allegedly used a knife to stab Norio Zayama, 75, in the abdomen and a 20-year-old male college student in the back on a footpath in Asakita Ward.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported both persons to a hospital where Zayama was confirmed dead. The college student suffered injuries that are considered minor.

According to police, the suspect was not believed to have been acquainted with Zayama or the other victim and attacked them at random. A knife was found at the scene.

After the incident, Takahashi fled the scene. About 90 minutes later, police apprehended him about 14 kilometers away, near JR Hiroshima Station.

During questioning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Takahashi admitted to the allegations. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.