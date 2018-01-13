Kanagawa: Male corpse found on beach in Hayama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of male corpse on a beach in the town of Hayama on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 12).

At just past noon, two women found the decayed body washed up along a rocky area at Isshiki Beach.

According to police, the body, measuring about 160 centimeters in length, did not have any external wounds. Based on an examination of the skeleton it is believed that the body belongs to a man.

Police are working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

