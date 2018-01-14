Ibaraki: Cambodian couple nabbed for dumping body of infant

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested two Cambodian nationals over the dumping of the body of a newborn baby with in a canal in Joso City last week, reports NHK (Jan. 12).

On around January 2, the man and woman, both aged 34, dumped the body of infant in the 25-centimeter-deep waterway, located in Furumaginuma Shinden area. The body was found four days later by a passerby.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed the infant dead at the scene. The baby, which weighed 390 grams and measured 29 centimeters in length, was of unknown gender and very likely a stillbirth, police said.

The suspects admit to the allegations. “We decided together to dump the body,” one of the suspects was quoted.