Kanagawa: Doctor paid girl, 14, he met online for sex in car

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old male doctor for allegedly paying a teenage girl for an illicit encounter inside his vehicle in Yokohama last year, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 1)

On November 13, Yoshinari Kamiyama, a resident of Ebina City, allegedly paid 10,000 yen in cash to the girl, a 14-year-old second-year middle school student, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside the vehicle while it was parked at a shopping center in Kohoku Ward.

Kamiyama, who has been accused of violating the an the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect and the girl got to know one another via Twitter. The matter came to light when the girl visited a child consultation center.