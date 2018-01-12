Tokyo nurse accused of stealing ¥100,000 from patient at nursing home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a nurse at a nursing home in Edogawa Ward for allegedly stealing a bank card from a patient and withdrawing cash, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 11).

In December, Shinobu Hayashi used a pass key to enter the room of the male patient, aged 87 at the time, and allegedly stole the card. She then withdrew 100,000 yen in cash with an ATM.

“With a home loan and school tuition for my children, living was difficult,” the suspect was quoted by the Komatsugawa Police Station.

According to police, the matter emerged after the younger sister of the patient noticed the account balance had decreased.

Hayashi became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken by the ATM. The personal identification number was the victim’s birthday, police said.