Hokkaido: Man disguised as woman entered women’s bathhouse

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man who disguised himself as a woman and entered a women’s public bathhouse in Sapporo, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the man entered the bath while attired in a bob-shaped wig and make-up. He then soaked in a tub for about 50 minutes.

The man, who has been accused of trespassing, admits to the allegations. “The men’s bath is dirty, while the women’s provides peace of mind,” the suspect was quoted by the Sapporo-Nishi Police Station.

With a rotund build and standing 180 centimeters tall, the man used some kind of cover to conceal the lower half of his body from other customers, at least one of whom sensed something was amiss and lodged a report with management.

Upon being confronted by management and police, the man said in a falsetto voice, “I am a woman.”