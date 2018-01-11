FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the bodies of an elderly man and his son were found in a vehicle in Nakama City on Monday, reports TBS News (Jan. 8).

At around 10:00 a.m., the wife of the 81-year-old man found his body in the driver’s seat and that of her son, 50, beside him. The vehicle was in a parking lot for a municipally managed housing complex in the Hoshigaoka area.

According to the Orio Police Station, burned charcoal briquettes were found inside the vehicle. As well, the windows were not sealed and the doors not locked.

A will believed to have been written by the 81-year-old indicated that his son suffered a stroke 10 years ago that required him to provide continual nursing care. “We will begin a trip together,” the letter read.

The three persons lived together along with her mother. Several days before the discovery, the man and his son told the woman that they were going on a trip by car.

An acquaintance of the woman told the Nishi Nippon Shimbun (Jan. 9) that the stroke left the couple’s son paralyzed on his left side, which necessitated the use of a wheelchair. “I was shocked,” the woman said in referring to seeing the 81-year-old man pushing his son around a shopping center in Nakama. “It was heart-breaking to see someone in the prime of his life [in that condition].”