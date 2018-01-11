Man starts fire at APA Hotel in Kabukicho ‘to go to prison’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a male guest at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward after he started a fire in his room in an attempt to go to prison, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 11).

At just before 9:00 a.m., Koichi Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly started a fire on the mattress of his room at APA Hotel, located in the Kabukicho red-light district.

The blaze burned the mattress and pillow of the bed. However, there were no injuries in the incident, police said.

After he started the fire, Takahashi surrendered to officers at a police box. “I wanted to go to prison,” the suspect told police in explaining his motive for the crime.