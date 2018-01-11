Ibaraki: Man plows car into convenience store after trying to run over acquaintance

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who plowed his car into a convenience store in Hokota City after attempting to run over an acquaintance, reports TBS News (Jan. 10).

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Atsushi Otsuki, a construction worker, tried to hit the male acquaintance, 20, with his vehicle in the parking lot of an outlet of chain MiniStop. After the acquaintance evaded the vehicle, it plowed into the side of the store, damaging an exterior wall.

At the time of the incident, the male manager and a female employee were inside the store but were not injured.

Otsuki, who has been accused of causing property damage and attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it hoping to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the pair had experienced problems in the past. Just prior to the incident, an argument erupted between the two in the parking lot.